Grad Service Project supports Family Services of Central Alberta

Grade 12 students at St. Joseph High School have chosen to support Family Services of Central Alberta through their Grad Service project. The Grad Committee chose Family Services of Central Alberta, because of what the organization stands for, specifically with youth anxiety and seniors with dementia.

“Family Services of Central Alberta coincided with not only the issues-of-interest our students identified but also aligned with our faith journey as a school. Helping those most vulnerable in our community (the young and elderly) is something our students are very passionate about. We look forward to seeing what this year brings,” said Grad Service Project Coordinator Ashley Visscher at St. Joseph High School.

Through the Grad Service Project, students have the opportunity to volunteer at Family Services of Central Alberta and participate in their programming. This includes working with seniors, participating in the annual Central Alberta ￼ more.

“We are so excited to be working alongside Family Services of Central Alberta through volunteer opportunities for the rest of the school year! As a committee member and part of our grad class, we’re looking forward to including them within school events and making them a part of our community,” said Lexyn Iliscupidez, student at St. Joseph High School.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools