Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer was one of three people killed in Sunday’s derailment near Field, B.C. (Albe Bulmer/Facebook)

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement, CP Rail CEO Keith Creel said conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died the train derailment east of Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

All three were from Calgary.

Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer’s father, Albe Bulmer, spoke about his loss in a Facebook post.

READ MORE : Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

“I am sad to report that I have lost one of the ‘jewels in my crown’ last night in a tragic accident while he was training to be a conductor for CP rail when the train he was on suddenly got away on him and his two coworkers,” Bulmer wrote.

“He will be sadly missed by me, his father and mentor, as he loved adventure and challenge as I do.”

Investigators said there was no threat to public safety from the freight train’s derailment and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said that between 40 and 60 cars derailed and one ended up in a creek, though no leaks were reported.

– with files from Jocelyn Doll, Revelstoke Review

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 14-year-old Keagan Chatwood

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP announce interim Officer in Charge

Inspector Gerald Grobmeier takes over duties from Superintendent Ken Foster for now

Strumbellas will be hitting the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza mainstage March 1st

Popular Canadian band gearing up for release of Rattlesnake in March

Bighorn provincial parks session held in Red Deer

Hundreds came out to Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre Sunday afternoon

Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel raises money for Ronald McDonald House

Charity is in its eighth year

Rocker Bif Naked to perform at Canada Winter Games

Acclaimed Canadian singer hits the stage Feb. 27th

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

60 years later Cook family massacre still haunts Stettler

‘I couldn’t have found (Robert Cook) guilty if I was the judge,’ says retired Judge David MacNaughton

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Most Read