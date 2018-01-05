Games, stronger residential sector factors in 2017 building permits

Values were down in permits issued last year in Red Deer

The number of permits issued in 2017 increased over the year before, but values were down in comparison to extraordinary 2019 Canada Winter Games-related construction in 2016.

Last year 1,205 permits were issued for a value of $153 million, compared to 1,078 permits valued at $247 million in 2016. The main factor was the Servus Arena and Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre – together valued at more than $90 million.

This past year also saw building related to the 2019 Canada Winter Games in the form of $6.5 million in renovations to the former Central Elementary School for the new location of The City of Red Deer’s Culture Services Centre; and $3.5 million in upgrades to Great Chief Park for a new recreation facility addition, complete with pavilion, garage, artificial turf field and a skating oval.

Residential building permits made a stronger showing in 2017, with 885 permits issued for a value of $50 million compared to 795 permits valued at $44 million the year before.

Other significant projects for 2017 included a five storey residence at Red Deer College campus; a new apartment building in the downtown; renovations at Parkland Mall; a Lowe’s in the south; a new Quinn Artificial Lift Services facility; and a three storey medical office building at the bottom of the South Hill.

Monthly permit statistics are available on The City’s website.

