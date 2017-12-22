CURLING BONSPIEL - Freeze the House is returning for the 7th year to the Pidherney Curling Centre. photo submitted

Freeze the House returns in support of Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel is returning to the Pidherney Centre

The Ronald McDonald House Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel is returning to the Pidherney Curling Centre for the seventh year in a row.

From Jan. 26th to 28th, curlers will come together to help raise funds for the house which last year housed 307 out-of-town families with children in the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

“It is a three-day bonspiel and it is a funspiel, so we have curlers of all skill levels,” Cassandra Galenzoski, event coordinator, said.

The event is one of Ronald McDonald House Southern and Central Alberta’s two largest fundraisers, typically raising $150,000 per year towards the cause.

“It has been a very successful event and it is one of our two signature events that we have for the house,” Galenzoski said. “It is important and helps us keep this house running.”

The bonspiel has three different divisions: junior, beginners and seasoned, each of which offers a fun environment over the course of the three-day bonspiel.

“Seeing the juniors is great because we really enjoy seeing kids at the event,” Galenzoski said.

“The seasoned groups do get a little competitive, but it is a still a funspiel. There is a trophy; you do want to win that but it is really there for everyone to have a fun time and everyone is always a good sport.”

The Ronald McDonald House yearly operating costs are $1.1 million, and these fundraisers go a long way to meeting that cost.

“We really rely on donations and participation at these events to help this house run and to help provide for these children and families that need help,” Galenzoski said.

The bonspiel also features multiple events throughout the weekend for the whole family.

“On Friday night, we have a mixer which is really great,” Galenzoski said.

“We have restaurants like Cilantro and Chive, Browns, Troubled Monk and few others that come in with free appetizers and tasters for all our curlers, media and curling celebrities.

“On Saturday we have more curling, then in the night we have a dinner and dance. We have the KlamDaggers, who will be performing dueling guitars as well as some live pop-up entertainment.”

She added that Central Albertan Paralympic swimmer Tammy Cunnington and two celebrity curlers will also be joining the festivities on Saturday night.

“We also have raffles and silent auctions, all in support of Ronald McDonald House,” Galenzoski said.

Those wishing to compete, volunteer or sponsor the event can get in touch with the Ronald McDonald House either online, in-person or over the phone.

“Our early-bird pricing ends on Dec. 28th, but you can register right up to Jan. 17th. Sponsors can get a hold of me or one of my cohorts and we will help you out. Everything goes towards the house,” Galenzoski said.

She added, “We would like to see everyone out and having a good time.”

Previous story
Mayor reflects on 2017 and what’s to come in 2018
Next story
Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82

Just Posted

Freeze the House returns in support of Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel is returning to the Pidherney Centre

Red Deer RCMP arrest numerous prolific offenders

RCMP make recent arrests through Pinpoint

Histories of our treasured Christmas traditions

Christmas is almost here for Red Deerians

WATCH: Red Deer 2017 Light Tour

Preview of some of the best decorated houses in Red Deer

Turning Point responds to City Council over SCS

Turning Point responds to City Council’s decision to not have SCS at Turning Point

WATCH: Red Deer 2017 Light Tour

Preview of some of the best decorated houses in Red Deer

Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping

Canada to gain luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping

‘There’s more than oil and gas:’ Wind blowing workers in new direction

“It’s been an eye-opener going into a different industry. There’s more than oil and gas. It’s pretty cool.”

Pop, candy and now opioids in vending machines?

B.C. health official wants to put safe and common opioid in vending machines

Bitumen spill would harm B.C. salmon: study

Exposure to diluted bitumen hinders the swimming performance of salmon, causes their heart muscle to stiffen and damages their kidneys

Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82

Family became concerned when Enberg didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

The look of love – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s swoon-worthy engagement photos

Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured

Police say there is no evidence of a terrorist link to a car ramming attack Thursday in central Melbourne

U.S. tax cuts: Fiscal pros weigh in on how Canada should respond

In short: Don’t expect Canada to engage in a corporate-tax-cut-war with the U.S.

Most Read