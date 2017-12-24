File Photo

City boil water advisory for some West Park/Riverside Meadows residents

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for properties in West Park and Riverside meadows

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for properties in West Park and Riverside meadows due to water leaks.

The City of Red Deer is hand delivering notices door-to-door to affected properties.

The advisory will remain in place until water tests confirm that there is no contamination.

Once the advisory is lifted, the City will again hand deliver notices to affected properties and the advisory will be removed from the website.

West Park boil water advisory issued for addresses including 3511, 3512, 3515, 3516, 3519, 3520, 3523, 3527, 3531, 3535, 3539, 3543 on 59 Avenue Crescent.

Riverside Meadows addresses include 5726 and 5800 56 Avenue and 5711, 5712, 5713, 5714, 5717, 5719, 5721,5723, 5726, 5727 on 57 Avenue.

More to come…

