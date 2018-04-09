Elementary school teacher is Division finalist for ASBA Edwin Parr Award

To honour excellence in first year teachers, the Board of Trustees has selected Bronwyn Hawkes from Maryview School as Division finalist for the ASBA Edwin Parr Award.

“Bronwyn has a unique combination of confidence, humility, drive to succeed and patience that work together in such a way that it serves all members of our school community greatly. She has a special ability to adapt and meet the diverse needs of the individual students in her class. It takes years of experience to skillfully differentiate instruction for students of diverse and sometimes extreme need and Bronwyn has demonstrated an aptitude for it early in her career,” said Principal, Jeff Tuchscherer of Maryview School.

Hawkes was one of four teachers nominated for this award from across the Division. Nominees include:

 Craig Skinner from Holy Family School

 Kirsten Sorensen from École Secondaire Notre Dame High School

 Amber Blair from St. Gregory the Great Catholic School

“This year, it was once again a tough decision with all applicants very deserving of the recognition of their hard work. They all have had great accomplishments and experienced much growth in their first year of teaching. We would like to wish our heartfelt congratulations to Bronwyn on receiving the top honours for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools and send her on her way to the next level of competition with great confidence and prayers for her continued success,” said Murray Hollman, Alberta School Boards Association Representative for Zone 4 and Trustee at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools