Call for applications for Community Culture Development Fund

The City of Red Deer will accept applications for the 2019 Community Culture Development Fund grant program starting May 15th.

The program provides financial support to not-for-profit organizations that deliver arts, culture and heritage initiatives in Red Deer. Grant funds are intended to assist organizations to build their capacity to provide a service, manage a cultural facility, act as an umbrella organization for other cultural organizations, develop new cultural programs and services or to host a special event or festival.

The Culture Development category provides funding for up to three years while the Culture Opportunities category offers support for short notice and/or one-time costs.

“Our community’s unique culture is conveyed through artistic expression, creative citizens, public art, natural and built heritage features, cultural heritage, festivals, special events, and more,” said Tara O’Donnell, culture superintendent. “The Community Culture Development Fund is designed to support these initiatives and build the kind of vibrant community that Red Deerians have expressed is important to them.”

Applications for the Culture Development category for the 2019 funding year will be accepted from May 15th to June 30th, 2018. In previous years, the application deadline was December 15th. Moving the deadline to June will allow successful applicants to receive funds in January rather than April of the funding year. This is a permanent change to the intake dates for the program.

Applications for the Culture Opportunities category for the 2019 funding year will be accepted from May 15, 2018 until the funds have been expended. This change is for the 2019 funding year only, to encourage community projects connected to the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Interested groups are invited to attend an optional information workshop on Tuesday, May 15th that will outline the grant application and reporting process. The workshop will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Culture Services (3827 39 Street). Please RSVP to 403-309-4091 or culturemailbox@reddeer.ca by Friday, May 11th.

For more information and to access funding application forms, visit http://www.reddeer.ca/recreation- and-culture/arts-and-culture/culture-in-the-community/community-culture-grants/.

￼￼￼-Submitted by the City of Red Deer