Creep Catcher member sentenced in Red Deer court Monday

Carl Young to be fined and placed on probation for 12 months, among other conditions

A member of the Creep Catchers vigilante group was sentenced today in court.

Carl Young, also known as Carl Murphy, was found guilty of criminal harassment last month for his involvement in a incident that took place on Nov. 23rd, 2016.

Judge Darrell Reimer found Young guilty of one count of criminal harassment and sentenced him with 12 months’ probation, a $1,500 fine and a nearly complete ban on any electronic device, computer or software for sending or receiving messages – unless permitted to do so by his probation officer.

During the trial, which took place in August, 2017, the court heard that Young had met up with Jaden Rajah, 24, after the two had discussions online. Young had initially posed as an 18-year-old, but later claimed he was 15-years-old to Rajah.

Rajah testified that the intention of the meeting on Nov. 23rd was to watch a movie. Court heard that Rajah had met up with Young at 1 a.m.

Young subsequently videotaped the encounter, where he accused Rajah of illegal acts. Rajah then denied the claims. Young later posted the video online to a Creep Catchers web site where it was shared frequently.

After the sentencing, Rajah’s father said that the case shows this is, “Not how in this country you deal with these kinds of issues. There is a process, you have to respect the law, and that was our main message and I think that was very clearly made today.”

Judge Reimer also pointed out that if Young had concerns about sexual abuse in the community, those concerns should go to the police. Young however posted a video that showed no criminal contact that went on to cause significant harm to the complainant. He called the act, “Repugnant, malicious, planned and deliberate.”

Crown Prosecutor Sandra Aigbinode said during her sentencing submission that the incident led to a significant impact on Rajah’s life. Judge Reimer also reiterated the traumatic impact on the young man’s life, saying, in part that the, “Sentence must be proportionate to the gravity of the offence.”

The victim impact statement had read he had felt his life had been ruined, that he was scared for his life and that he had felt worthless.

Several conditions were attached to the probationary period, including regular check-ins with his probationary officer, an active search for employment and to take part in any treatment programs or counselling directed by the probationary officer as well.