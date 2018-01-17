Highway 2 lanes were closed near Millet due to a truck fire. It is believed the truck, hauling milk and milk containers collided with the bridge. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

UPDATE: Highway 2 lanes closed due to milk truck fire near Millet

A soutbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

A semi truck collided with a bridge at the Millet overpass Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews and members of the Ponoka and Leduc Integrated Traffic Units were on scene of the incident which caused the truck to go on fire. Investigators say that a southbound semi tractor unit went off the road and struck the Secondary Highway 616 overpass.

The truck was hauling milk in milk crates, which were thrown all over the highway and the semi caught on fire. The extent of injuries suffered the driver, and lone occupant is not known at this time.

Southbound lanes were closed as of 12 p.m. Wednesday and the northbound lanes were opened up.

Traffic was diverted across Secondary Highway 616 using the on and off ramps to allow motorists to get past.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated while this incident is being investigated and cleared from the highway. It is recommended that motorists avoid this route if possible.

Previous story
Fatal collision in B.C. involves Alberta family
Next story
Major announcement planned for Tuesday at Westerner Park

Just Posted

James Barker Band is ‘Game On’

Country group heads to Red Deer this month

UPDATE: Highway 2 lanes closed due to milk truck fire near Millet

A soutbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

UPDATED: Red Deer will officially be the home of the Canadian Finals Rodeo

CFR has potential to bring in an economic impact of $20-30 million

WATCH: Innisfail’s Berkley the bear celebrates first birthday

Discovery Wildlife Park’s newest Kodiak is excited for life this winter

Tyler Steenbergen etches his name into Canadian hockey history

Sylvan Lake native scores huge tournament-winner at World Juniors

WATCH: Red Deer Entertainment Awards honours Red Deer’s burgeoning talent

The awards looks to become more inclusive of the entire entertainment scene in year three

Fatal collision in B.C. involves Alberta family

Vehicles have since been cleared and the highway is open.

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Hijab-cutting case highlights ethical issues with putting kids in spotlight

A Toronto police investigation has concluded a girl’s hijab was not cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school

Change in politics, society on sexual misconduct ‘not fast enough,’ says Trudeau

Trudeau says society still lagging behind the systemic changes he is trying to make when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual harassment

Most Read