Albertans recognized for 4-H contributions

Minister Carlier with the 2017 4-H Hall of Fame inductees and family.

Linda Gooch of Arrowwood and Sylvia Mathon of Innisfail join an elite group of Albertans inducted into the Alberta 4-H Hall of Fame since 1971. Mathon was honoured posthumously.

“4-H Alberta celebrated its centennial year in 2017, and it is an integral part of our province’s rural way of life and our strong agricultural foundation. Congratulations and sincere thanks to this year’s inductees for their outstanding leadership and commitment to 4-H and their communities,” said Oneil Carlier, minister of agriculture and forestry.

The 4-H Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional 4-H leaders for their exemplary service, mentorship and volunteerism. Candidates are nominated by their 4-H peers and are evaluated based on their demonstrated leadership qualities, community references, local volunteer work, and contributions to 4-H and agriculture.

For over 25 years, Gooch has supported and strengthened the 4-H program as a leader and volunteer.

“Being involved in 4-H for nearly 30 years has been so rewarding in itself, but being inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame is truly an honour that I never expected,” said Gooch.

Mathon, who passed away in 2016, was also dedicated for over 20 years as a 4-H parent, leader and volunteer.

“We are honoured that Sylvia has been inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame. Mom’s passions were family, youth and agriculture. She never needed recognition for her work, but we know that she would be truly touched,” said the family of Mathon.

4-H Alberta is the largest youth organization in the province with more than 250,000 alumni. The program teaches leadership, communication and agricultural skills through fun, hands-on experiences.

