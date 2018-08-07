FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it’s considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.”

Monday’s vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.”

Related: Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Related: Ben Affleck braces for ‘entertaining’ Trump presidency

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island
Next story
Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Just Posted

Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

Hitchhiking gone wrong

Blackfalds RCMP investigate assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

Canada lost 4-3 to Czech Republic in Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament play

Hlinka Gretzky Cup kicked off in Central Alberta

Three Mile Bend Park under blue-green algae advisory

Blue Green Algae Advisory will remain in place until a rescind notice is issued

Winners to take over part of old Safeway location at Parkland Mall

No opening date confirmed as of yet

WATCH: Metis culture celebrated at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery

Live music, crafts, bannock and family fun were afternoon highlights

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Largest wildfire in California history still growing

It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Ponoka ladies’ night out fundraiser set for September

Ponoka Read My Hips dance troupe to host fundraiser for kids’ arts and culture programming

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

Most Read