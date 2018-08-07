Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

A serious collision occurred on Aug. 6, leaving three people dead and one young child in the hospital.

At 9:19 p.m., Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 781, just south of the intersection with Township Road 382.

The initial investigation by RCMP indicates a truck and an SUV collided head-on on Hwy. 781.

The lone occupant of the truck was a 30-year-old male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The 39-year-old male driver of the SUV, along with a five-year-old passenger were pronounced deceased.

A seven-year-old passenger of the SUV was transported via STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to RCMP.

The highway was closed for a while, during which time the Collision Analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an investigation.

Sylvan Lake RCMP will not give further updates to this incident as charges will not be pursued.

