Council approves over $700,000 to prepare for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Operation of Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio cancelled for Games

City council has approved over $700,000 over two years to plan and prepare for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Originally, the amount was higher, with $45,000 that was going to be used to continue operating the Ross Street Patio through the winter months and into the games, but Councillor Frank Wong moved to remove the patio, which was agreed upon by council.

His reasoning for removing the patio was due to the usage of parking. He said he’s heard from business owners downtown that they want more spaces available.

Mayor Tara Veer proposed adding $30,000 into the sum for additional event funding in either City Hall Park or closer to the Games’ Celebration Plaza at the Central School.

The rest of the money will go towards staff training, event evaluation, emergency preparedness and more.

