City approves increase in funding to clean up homeless camps

Money will go towards cleaning up 15 to 20 Red Deer camps a week

Red Deer City council has approved $300,000 in 2018 to clean up rough sleeper camps, $100,000 more than what they had originally planned.

In day four of operating budget deliberations, it was decided that $300,000 be approved for 2018 and $200,000 for 2019 to deal with the clean-up of rough sleeping camps throughout the City, along with cleaning up the needle debris.

“We recognize that as a community on the heart of the QE II corridor that we have substantial health and homelessness issues,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

She added that the rough sleeping camps and the needle debris and other debris is a public health and safety issue, and that council has a responsibility to address that in the interest of the public.

“That dollar amount will probably clean up between 15 and 20 camps a week depending on the size of those particular camps,” she said, adding that there is between 50 and 70 camps located throughout the City’s parks system.

Veer said that although council wanted to address the problem they’re faced with, they recognize that there are long term solutions that need to be identified and pursued in order to address them.

“Above all we need the provincial government to fund, integrate it and expand its shelter capacity in our community. We need the provincial government to fund treatment in our community and to also approve the infrastructure expansion and other service expansion given the full spectrum of health service needs that the central zone region is faced with.”

Councillor Lawrence Lee was hoping to increase the clean-up to $400,000 in 2018.

“The efforts that the community is making in order to do these camp clean-ups isn’t doing enough to protect our community,” he said.

Although he wanted to see more money allocated to the clean-up, he said he is content with the $100,000 increase.

Coun. Buck Buchanan who was against the funding, believes the clean-up cost to be a band-aid solution.

“For me personally, I would sooner see us utilize those types of dollars to try and deal with other agencies that are trying to deal with it, whether it be the Canadian Mental Health Association, Safe Harbour, Turning Point or the Downtown Business Association to try and resolve some of the issues versus just simply cleaning up camps.”

Previous story
Major announcement planned for Tuesday at Westerner Park

Just Posted

City approves increase in funding to clean up homeless camps

Money will go towards cleaning up 15 to 20 Red Deer camps a week

Major announcement planned for Tuesday at Westerner Park

Hopes are that the CFR will be relocating to Red Deer

Red Deerians can enjoy free skating Jan. 13th at the new Servus Arena

The official opening of the Servus Arena takes place this weekend

RCMP look for public assistance to ID suspects in criminal harassment file

Suspects were captured on surveillance cameras from a Red Deer grocery store post office

Council approves 10 new police officers for the City

New officers will cost City $1.53 million over two years

UPDATE/WATCH: Jason Klaus and Josh Frank guilty in triple murder

Crown argues for 75 years to life in prison, sentencing on Jan. 22nd

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young

“The likelihood is increasing that we’ll be finding bodies, not survivors. You have to start accepting the reality of that.”

Most Read