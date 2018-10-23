City takes action to help residents during postal strike

With the news that a Canada Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has started rotating strikes, the City of Red Deer has taken steps to minimize the impact of the postal disruption on its customers.

“We are doing what we can to make it as easy as possible for people to get the information they need about their City accounts despite the interruption in mail service,” said Shelley Gingrich, corporate controller. “We want citizens to know how they can get information and make utility bill payments, which are still due on-time, despite the postal disruption.”

Customers can get account information and sign up for e-billing or preauthorized automatic withdrawals by logging on to www.reddeer.ca/mycity.

To avoid late payment penalties, the City of Red Deer encourages residents to use alternatives to the mail to pay their utility bills.

Alternate payment methods:

Through preauthorized withdrawal

At your bank

Online Banking

Telephone Banking

At City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

At temporary drop box locations in City recreation facilities

Utility bills must still be paid on time, and late payment penalties will not be waived due to the postal service interruption.

Drop Off Boxes

The City has set up drop box locations around the city to collect mail addressed to The City of Red Deer.

Drop boxes are located at:

City Hall (4914 – 48 Avenue)

G.H. Dawe Centre (56 Holt Street)

Collicutt Centre (3031 – 30 Avenue)

Michener Centre (51a Street and 38 Avenue)

The Recreation Centre (4501 – 47A Avenue)

The City of Red Deer is committed to delivering the best customer service possible during the postal disruption. However, it is the customer’s responsibility to ensure the City receives payments by the due date to avoid penalties.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer