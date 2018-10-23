Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a meeting of the Youth Council in Toronto on Friday, October 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says cancelling the controversial contract to sell armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia would leave taxpayers on the hook for $1 billion.

The comments come as the Liberal government is facing new pressure to cancel the deal amid international outrage over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi earlier this month.

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Human rights groups have urged Canada to cancel the $15-billion contract to sell light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia — a 2014 deal signed by the Harper government and upheld by the Liberals.

Trudeau says the government could suspend export permits but notes the contract is structured in a way that makes it very difficult to cancel and he is limited in what he can discuss publicly.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is “gravely concerned by the murder” of Khashoggi, adding there are “very important questions” about the entire relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Related: Canada condemns killing of journalist in Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey

Related: Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City takes action to help residents during postal strike
Next story
Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Just Posted

City takes action to help residents during postal strike

Steps to avoid late payment penalties

Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program Receives Prestigious Literacy Award

Award celebrates outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in literacy

Carmanah heading to the City on the heels of their latest single Nightmare

Victoria band performs at Bo’s on Nov. 22nd along with Hey Ocean

Message of hope highlights The Mustard Seed’s first annual fundraising gala

Evening featured fine food, a live painting, and special speakers

UPDATE: Charges sworn against two men in abducting 48-year-old last week

Both suspects were known to the victim

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland

The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build while incurring major delays and cost overruns

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closing in on Mexico coast

Officials said 7,000 to 8,000 people were being evacuated from low-lying areas, mostly in Sinaloa state

Excessive speed named as cause of Taiwan train derailment

18 people were killed and at least 170 more were injured

Election watchdog seeks digitally savvy specialists to zero in on threats

Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election

Most Read