Central Alberta under snowfall warning

10-15 cm expected to have fallen by Friday morning

An approaching low pressure system will cause snow to fall over portions of western and central Alberta today and tonight. Snow has begun near the BC border and will spread southeastward through the day.

By the time snow ends Friday morning, 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected, although isolated pockets of 20 cm are possible.

Snowfall warnings are issued when 10 cm of snow or more is expected to fall within 12 hours or less.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek
  • City of Red Deer
  • Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
  • Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
  • Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
  • Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
  • Co. of Stettler near Donalda
  • Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
  • Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
  • Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
  • Lacombe Co. near Eckville
  • Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
  • Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
  • Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
  • Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
  • Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
  • Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
  • Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House

-Submitted by Environment Canada

