Bruce Buruma enters the UCP nomination race for Red Deer South

Red Deer resident Bruce Buruma has announced his campaign to run for the UCP nomination for Red Deer South.

“Remember when Red Deer was in the middle of that golden corridor where jobs, investment, the entrepreneurial spirit were alive and well? Canadians from other provinces came to Alberta, seeing it as a land of opportunity,” he said.

“We’ve lost some of that spark and drive. I think people are frustrated and maybe a little angry. They want better and they deserve better.”

Buruma said he’s concerned about the direction both the provincial NDPs are heading in, as well as the overall impact the federal Liberals are having on the province as well.

“What concerns me is that we have lost some of that hope and some of that confidence,” he said.

“I believe that hope and confidence are foundations for success. And as we look to the future, we need to bring back hope and confidence – we need to do better.

“So I’m pleased to announce that I’m seeking the United Conservative nomination for Red Deer South,” he said. “My top priority is to be a strong, committed, experienced voice for Red Deer South. I’ll be accessible and I’ll be effective across our community to know what the issues are and what the priorities are, so I can be a true champion for Red Deer.

“I will represent Red Deer South with honesty, compassion, integrity and confidence. I believe I bring strong experience, a business sense, and active involvement in our community as well.”

Buruma said he’s been active in the Conservative party over the years, and has a clear understanding of what it will take to get the job done. Currently, he’s a part of the senior leadership team at Red Deer Public Schools, working as corporate secretary and director of community relations.

“My priorities are to bring back confidence and the Alberta Advantage, to get people back to work to good jobs. We also need to repeal the Carbon Tax. We need a government that is fiscally responsible and that is going to be able to deal with the NDP debt.

“We need to address crime and create safe communities, we need to ensure a responsive and an efficient health care system that includes a cardiac (catheterization) lab for Red Deer.

“I’ve always been interested and active in politics mainly behind the scenes,” he said. “I’ve been part of the Conservative Constituency Association for years serving as a director, secretary and president. I’ve played key roles in four election campaigns and helped to raise needed funds,” he said.

Buruma said he hadn’t initially thought about running. “I was comfortable helping and supporting where I can, and it was really the suggestions and the encouragement of people in this room and others in our community who said I should run,” he said. “It’s been incredibly humbling, and something I truly appreciate and am thankful for.”

Looking back to the last election, Buruma said citizens voted against a reigning party that had lost its way, but today the right is united, he added.

“It’s been four long years and many hard and important lessons have been learned, and we will be a better government because of that,” he said. “We need to lead Alberta with honour, trust and integrity.”

A UCP candidate for Red Deer South will be selected early in the New Year.