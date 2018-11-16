Semi tractor hauling lumber rolls near Ponoka

Wintry road conditions continued to wreak havoc on area highways.

At about 10:45 a.m. Friday a southbound semi tractor hauling lumber rolled in the median causing the fast lanes to be closed. It is believed there were no injuries out of the incident, however, it was slow going for some time while crews cleared the scene.

This collision was just one of several incidents on the QE2 near Ponoka with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department being called out to assist.

Along with wind and blowing snow, the roads were icy Friday morning.