photo submitted

Bringing light to the work RNs do at Arnet Lantern Walk

Red Deer event takes place Sept. 28th at Bower Ponds

On Sept. 28th, Red Deerians are invited to come out to celebrate the work RNs do to change and save lives.

“We have a new name. We’re called the Lantern Walk. Lantern has RN highlighted in it,” said Shireen Bell, a registered nurse and educator at Red Deer College.

The event, which used to be held in the spring, is now held in the fall, so that it’s darker for the use of lanterns to light up the sky.

Bell added that this year, they changed it from a run to a walk as they wanted to slow down the pace so that people are able to talk and walk, reflecting on the work that a registered nurse does and the contributions they make to the community.

This year will see lots of glow, bling and lanterns and luminaries to light up the sky in honour of RNs or loved ones who have had to go into the healthcare system to be taken care of.

The event will take place at Bower Ponds, with registration starting at 6:45 p.m. and the walk commencing at around 7:15 p.m. Once the walk is done, participants are invited to head to the Red Deer Golf and Country Club for an after party featuring a barbecue, silent auction and a fun time.

“A lot of great community members have already stepped up and donated some fabulous prizes. It’s been really well received in the community and we’re looking forward to really building this event,” said Bell.

The overall event is a fundraiser dedicated to improving the health of Albertans through registered nurses.

“I’ve been an acute care registered nurse for 30 years and I know as a government worker we have little and sometimes no access to that ongoing financial support for continuing education.”

Bell added that their mantra they usually open with is, “Every 12 hour shift a registered nurse covers an average of six kilometres and we say every kilometre means an Albertan’s life is being changed or saved by a registered nurse.”

Registration for the event is $35 for an individual and team and $25 for the after party and barbecue. For more information visit arnet.ca.

Previous story
Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Just Posted

Bringing light to the work RNs do at Arnet Lantern Walk

Red Deer event takes place Sept. 28th at Bower Ponds

Cold weather and snow expected across Alberta

Red Deer to see cooler temperatures this week

Health care worker wins lawsuit for being wrongfully accused of accessing patient records

Judge rules there no evidence to back up the board’s claims and slams their actions

CFR45 announces Meghan Patrick as Cabaret headliner

Red Deer to feature many exciting acts during the CFR

The Lending Cupboard opens new facility in north Red Deer

Medical equipment lender helped over 10,000 clients last year

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

The newspaper defended its cartoonist Mark Knight’s depiction of Williams and is asserting the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumoured iPhone with a screen that is bigger and has no backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

Brian Mulroney said Justin Trudeau phoned him last weekend to discuss the NAFTA situation and the two spoke for an hour.

Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said the NDP is united but there is a lot of work to do.

‘It’s a road trip that we never finished:’ Humboldt Broncos back on the ice

The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener.

Calgary Olympic Bid Corp. sees long-term housing benefits to hosting 2026 Games

The plan envisions spending $600 million on about 2,800 units that would temporarily house athletes and officials during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Most Read