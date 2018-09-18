Red Deer RCMP investigate armed convenience store robbery

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven store on 40 Avenue after a man pointed a handgun at a staff member in the store and demanded cigarettes and cash.

Red Deer RCMP responded to the report of the armed robbery at 3:21 a.m. on Sept. 17th and searched the area with assistance from Police Dog Services.

RCMP continue to investigate and are asking for public assistance to identify the suspect. He is described as a Caucasian man between 5’5” and 5’10” tall with curly hair and a short, scruffy beard, wearing a blue touque, a dark grey hoodie with a blue shirt underneath, dark pants and carrying a large duffel bag. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, a carton of blue NEXT cigarettes and a carton of gold NEXT cigarettes. The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP