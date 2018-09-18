photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed convenience store robbery

Suspect fled on foot with undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven store on 40 Avenue after a man pointed a handgun at a staff member in the store and demanded cigarettes and cash.

Red Deer RCMP responded to the report of the armed robbery at 3:21 a.m. on Sept. 17th and searched the area with assistance from Police Dog Services.

RCMP continue to investigate and are asking for public assistance to identify the suspect. He is described as a Caucasian man between 5’5” and 5’10” tall with curly hair and a short, scruffy beard, wearing a blue touque, a dark grey hoodie with a blue shirt underneath, dark pants and carrying a large duffel bag. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, a carton of blue NEXT cigarettes and a carton of gold NEXT cigarettes. The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

