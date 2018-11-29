Breaking: Ponoka mayor calls news conference over poor treatment of municipalities

Town expressing its further disappointment with province over grant funding

More terse words have been sent in the direction of the provincial government as Ponoka Mayor Rick Bonnett is set to hold court with the media Friday.

Following up on the passage by town council of motions to withhold the education portion of the community’s property taxes beginning in January and calling for the release of federal infrastructure dollars, Bonnett is slated to hold a press conference at the Ponoka Culture and Recreation Complex at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Ponoka council approves holding back tax money from province

“We’re holding this news conference to express our extreme disappointment with the provincial government’s treatment of rural municipalities in its grant funding processes, specifically through its handling of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP),” Bonnett stated in a press release.

“As a small municipality, we can’t afford to use our annual MSI (Municipal Sustainability Initiative) funding to build a recreation facility. We rely on that money every year to repair our roads and underground water and sewer infrastructure. Without it, our infrastructure would fall apart.”

Also in the release, Bonnett noted the province was willing to financially support Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid, but not provide $4.5 million to Ponoka for a recreation facility that, “will be a vital economic driver.”

He added, “They appear to have shut the door on communication. We’re running out of options, which is why we have now

decided it’s time to consider taking more serious action.”

Province responds

In an emailed response from the provincial government to town council’s decision to withhold the taxes, the government focuses on the financial restraints it is currently facing while touting other Alberta municipalities efforts to build infrastructure.

“With the collapse of oil prices, we have heard from Albertans the need for fiscal restraint. There are many projects each year on the unfunded capital list—including schools, highway repairs, seniors lodges and affordable housing,” the email stated.

“The federal government has provided Alberta with a stream of funding where they will pay for 40 per cent of the cost of recreation facilities. Given our fiscal constraints, we don’t want to be leaving any federal dollars on the table. Using MSI as the provincial portion allows for these important recreation centres and other facilities, like the one the Town of Ponoka is proposing, to be built. This is what other municipalities like Beaumont are doing to move their sports and recreation centre forward.

“Alberta remains the most generous funder of municipalities of all provinces in Canada.”

Previous story
Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault

There have been many complaints of sexual assault in the City

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre partners with RDC to change the conversation

Organizers say it’s time to change the conversation around sexual violence

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Red Deerians encouraged to load up a loader with winter donations

New and gently used, clean winter coats and mittens encouraged at Snow and Ice event this weekend

‘LETTERKENNY Live, the Encore’ lands at the Enmax Centrium Dec. 15th

Earlier this year, the original tour took over venues across the country

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Breaking: Ponoka mayor calls news conference over poor treatment of municipalities

Town expressing its further disappointment with province over grant funding

Here’s a first look at Canada’s sewage tests for cannabis use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

UPDATED: Man dies in collision near Ponoka

STARS Air Ambulance was called to a single vehicle collision on the QE2 south of Ponoka

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Most Read