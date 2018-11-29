(Unsplash)

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

More than half of Canadians think not being active is a worrying trend, a Canadian study suggests.

The study of 2,500 Canadians, published this week in the journal BMC Public Health, is the first to look at the “social climate”— society’s feelings, attitudes, beliefs and opinions — surrounding physical inactivity, researchers said.

Fifty-five per cent of people think physical inactivity is a “serious public health concern,” compared to the 58 per cent worried about unhealthy diets and 57 per cent concerned about tobacco use.

READ MORE: Make phys. ed. a priority to avoid ‘embarrassing’ gym classes, say experts

Only 10 per cent of kids, and 20 per cent of adults, are meeting current guidelines for physical activity.

It’s important to measure what people think about physical inactivity, researchers said, because seeing how the public views an issue is key to determining how to fix it.

Just 21 per cent of those surveyed believed physical inactivity was a personal issue, while 66 per cent thought it was both a public and private health matter.

“Many recognize the importance of thinking beyond the individual, so we have an interesting platform for considering innovative policies at the national, provincial and territorial levels,” said Guy Faulkner, UBC kinesiology professor and senior study author.

Faulkner drew parallels between physical inactivity and smoking, saying society’s more negative perceptions of smoking allowed government to bring in regulations.

“Taking legislative action — for example, banning smoking in bars — became more acceptable when there were appropriate levels of public support to move forward with those types of actions,” Faulkner said.

Following up on the benchmark established by this study, researchers hope to conduct the survey again in 2025 to see if attitudes have changed.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says he wouldn’t take Manafort pardon ‘off the table’
Next story
Breaking: Ponoka mayor calls news conference over poor treatment of municipalities

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault

There have been many complaints of sexual assault in the City

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre partners with RDC to change the conversation

Organizers say it’s time to change the conversation around sexual violence

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Red Deerians encouraged to load up a loader with winter donations

New and gently used, clean winter coats and mittens encouraged at Snow and Ice event this weekend

‘LETTERKENNY Live, the Encore’ lands at the Enmax Centrium Dec. 15th

Earlier this year, the original tour took over venues across the country

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Breaking: Ponoka mayor calls news conference over poor treatment of municipalities

Town expressing its further disappointment with province over grant funding

Here’s a first look at Canada’s sewage tests for cannabis use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

UPDATED: Man dies in collision near Ponoka

STARS Air Ambulance was called to a single vehicle collision on the QE2 south of Ponoka

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Most Read