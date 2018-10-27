Bower Place closed after gas leak

After City shut down power in the area, Bower Mall unit overheats shutting down mall

A large gathering of Red Deerians out on an afternoon shopping trip were surprised to learn that Bower Place shut down after a natural gas leak in the neighbourhood earlier today.

Just after noon on Saturday, the City of Red Deer posted on Facebook that emergency services were responding to a “potential gas leak in the Bower area.”

The post said Gaetz Ave. north and soundbound lanes will stay closed between Molly Banister Drive and 22 St. until the situation was dealt with.

Crews shut down the power south of Bennet St. for the next few hours, which impacted the mall, according a Bower Place security personnel.

“There was a situation that happened across the street where there was an actual gas break, which of course created a situation across from Bower,” she told individuals looking to enter the mall around 2 p.m.

She said when the City shut off a phase of the mall’s power, a unit overheated. As a result, the mall was not reopening until the problem was addressed.

“RDES is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible and prepare for traffic delays,” reads the City of Red Deer Facebook post.

More to come.

