The UCP’s newest member in Red Deer North Adriana LaGrange celebrates after learning of her nomination on Saturday night. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Adriana LaGrange wins UCP nomination in Red Deer North

LaGrange looks forward to putting a team together and running a good, positive campaign

Adriana LaGrange said she is humbled to be nominated as the United Conservative Party candidate in Red Deer North.

LaGrange found out today she was voted in as the party candidate after almost 900 party members voted on Saturday.

She ran against fellow party members Cole Kander and Lawrence Lee.

“It’s very humbling,” she said after the announcement at 6:30 p.m. which took place at the Balmoral Bible Chapel.

“There were two other good candidates up against me and all three of us are good people who want to do good things for the party, so it’s just a real honour to be chosen and be elected to represent the UCP for Red Deer North.”

A handful of UCP members came out to the announcement, including members of LaGrange’s family. The gathering was visibly overjoyed to hear of LaGrange’s win.

“We know Adriana, we love her,” said Loretta Cotee, who helped on LaGrange’s campaign. “I’m very happy to put my support behind her and I am obviously ecstatic she has won today.”

After a quick recovery from the nomination campaign, LaGrange said she is looking toward the provincial election in the spring.

“We’re going to start to get the word out that the UCP is able to deal with these issues,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of putting a team together and running a really good, positive campaign that will take us into the next provincial election.”

She said her priorities are healthcare including the Red Deer Regional Hospital expansion and ensuring the hospital gets a cardiac catheterization lab.

She said she plans to also look at issues in education as well as doing something about the crime rate and drug use in Red Deer.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney in a press release congratulated LaGrange on winning the “hotly contested race.”

“Adriana is a passionate advocate for education, currently serving as the Vice-Chair of Red Deer Catholic Regional School Board of Trustees,” he said in the release. “She brings a wealth of experience from working directly on education policy, as well as her time raising her seven kids and three grandkids. This experience was also reflected during her tenure as President of the Alberta Catholic Trustees’ Association and the Vice-President of the Canadian Catholic School Trustees’ Association. I am pleased to welcome Adrianna to the United Conservative team.”

Previous story
Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak
Next story
UPDATE: Bower Place reopened after faulty air handling unit

Just Posted

Adriana LaGrange wins UCP nomination in Red Deer North

LaGrange looks forward to putting a team together and running a good, positive campaign

UPDATE: Bower Place reopened after faulty air handling unit

Mall goers evacuated as safety precaution

Rebels defeat the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 in OT

Hagel scores twice with de Wit and Morozoff helping out with other two goals

Raiders end Rams season in tightly contested semifinal

Lacombe played Thurber tight late into the fourth quarter in 20-10 game

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

This year’s goal is to raise $240,000

Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Cannabis trade show exhibitors hopeful for Canadian industry’s future

The products on display provided potential investors and current stakeholders with information on the state of the industry

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

Alberta Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

Canadian woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion

Most Read