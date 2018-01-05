Big Brothers Big Sisters Red Deer celebrates Mentoring Month

Relationship between mentor and mentee positively impacts brain development

January is Mentoring Month across Canada and throughout North America. This year Big Brothers Big Sisters of Red Deer and District is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at connecting more of our community’s young people with caring adults.

The two-way, back and forth relationship between a mentor and mentee positively impacts brain development and equips youth with the skills needed to deal with adversities and stress they face in a complicated world.

Research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and engage in school, and reduce or avoid risky behaviors. In turn, these young people are:

￼- 43% less likely to have conduct problems in school

– Twice as likely to have high academic achievement

– 17% more likely to be gainfully employed as adults

– 34% less likely to allow themselves to be victimized or bullied by peers

– Have stronger social networks and report being happier and more confident

Today, in Red Deer and area there are 90 kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Red Deer and District and District who could benefit from having a mentor. While mentors from all regions and cultural backgrounds across the gender spectrum are needed, the demand for male volunteers is especially high. Volunteering for only one hour a week can truly change the course of a young life.

“Many young Canadians struggle with societal barriers and face adversities in their lives like detrimental living conditions and family violence, mental health and school issues as well as identity challenges,” said Peter Coleridge, National President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

“Simply having someone who listens and encourages them, youth can transform into confident and motivated young people and, more importantly, break cycles of poverty and crime and curb the development of mental health issues.”

This year’s campaign encourages the public to go beyond just digital engagement and become involved in real life. Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows that someone is there to help guide them through those real life decisions.

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community and to find volunteer opportunities visit: YouthHQ.ca

Celebrate Mentoring Month this January. Imagine who they can become because of you.

– Connolly

Previous story
Changes coming to impaired driving laws

Just Posted

PIGS encapsulate the spirit of Pink Floyd

Well known B.C. tribute band heads to Red Deer

Swimmer Kia Risling works towards Canada Winter Games

Local Red Deer athlete working hard at her goals

Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter

Break and enter linked to a suspicious vehicle

Leslieville fire deemed arson, suspect identified

The Dec. 29 fire destroyed Leslieville’s Elk’s Hall

WATCH: Blood donors help save six-year-old Brielle Robichaud’s life

Family encourages Red Deerians to donate blood in 2018

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP welcomes new Operations Support Officer

Dean LaGrange comes to Red Deer after serving 25 years for the Calgary Police Service

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Atlantic Canada braces for powerful winter storm

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings and watches for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most Read