Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

One of the three men charged in the 2017 killing of a 20-year-old Alberta man has been granted bail.

Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek had a one-day bail hearing in Kelowna Tuesday, and the following day he was granted bail. Details of bail hearings are sealed.

On Monday Jorgenson, along with his co-accused Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20, of Prince George were in court to schedule an arraignment hearing on charges of first-degree murder in connection with Michael Bonin’s death. It is slated for July 9.

RELATED: Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder appear in Kelowna court

Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 20, 2017.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference in January.

Bonin’s criminal history includes an assault conviction and Fleurant and Bonin were both charged in relation to the same car theft.

RELATED: Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him

Police believe the attack was not random but Jang declined to share any details as the case is now before the courts.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alta. and was remembered by family as a “loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for.”

During their brief court appearance, legal counsel for one of the accused pointed out that it’s been five months that their client has been detained and it’s prefered that the court process move along swiftly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler
Next story
Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Just Posted

WATCH: Good turnout for annual Mayor’s Garden Party

Red Deerians enjoy entertaining afternoon with Tara Veer

Blackfalds author Marcia Laycock lands a Word Award for new play

Acclaimed writer continues to explore exciting new genres

Red Deer RCMP arrest 15 in drug trafficking sweep

RCMP took large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine off the streets

Riggers fall short in late innings

Confederation Cubs score late to steal win from Red Deer

Students at Mattie McCullough enjoyed a day of ‘Ramshackle Play’

Event saw youngsters reach new levels of creativity

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

Tune in to catch up on the week’s news in Red Deer

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

Sylvan Lake man reported missing

Sylvan Lake RCMP and the family are searching for him and the car he left home in

Theft attempt, assault on police officer and pursuit end in Maskwacis

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to assault on off duty police officer and pursuit

Ponoka Stampede gets out of the gate

The 82nd version of the largest seven-day rodeo in Canada started last night

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Most Read