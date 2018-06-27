Red Deer RCMP seize stolen vehicles, IDs and fentanyl in search warrants

Searches resulted in 47 charges against four people

Red Deer RCMP GIS members executed two unrelated drug search warrants in June, one in Red Deer and another in collaboration with Sylvan Lake RCMP at an Eckville residence. The searches resulted in 47 charges against four people, taking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine off the street and led to the recovery of two stolen vehicles.

On June 12th, Red Deer RCMP GIS members executed search warrants on a storage unit in north Red Deer and a residence on 56th St. in the Waskasoo neighbourhood as a result of a drug investigation that began in April. Two men and a woman were taken into custody and face a total of 42 charges. RCMP seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen Subaru Impreza, a stolen Nissan Altima, and numerous pieces of stolen identification.

Saleem El-Majzoub, 33, faces the charges of two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, 11 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine).

Fatima El-Majzoub, 36, faces the charges of two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and 11 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Joerg Karl Wunsch, 58, faces the charges of two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, 11 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

At the time of his arrest, Joerg Wunsch was wanted by police after being identified as the suspect in a series of shoplifting incidents over the past few months in which thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics and fragrances were stolen from several stores. He faces three charges of theft under $5,000 and one charge of failing to attend court on those matters.

In an unrelated drug trafficking investigation, the Red Deer RCMP GIS drug unit and Sylvan Lake RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Eckville on June 15th. The investigation began in late May as part of the Priority Crimes Task Force focus on drug and property crimes activity through neighbouring police jurisdictions in central Alberta. RCMP seized approximately 175 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, two large bags of marijuana, numerous items consistent with drug trafficking and almost $13,000 in cash.

Brent James Devine, 23, faces the charges of two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, cannabis), two counts of possession of Schedule I substance and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

