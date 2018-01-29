B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Michael Bonin’s body was found in April 2017 on a rural access road north of Hope. (IHIT photo)

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man north of Hope appeared briefly in a Kelowna courtroom via video Monday.

Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20 of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Michael Bonin’s death. Their case was adjourned until Feb. 19.

Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 20, 2017.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference earlier this month.

Bonin’s criminal history includes an assault conviction and Fleurant and Bonin were both charged in relation to the same car theft.

Police believe the attack was not random but Jang declined to share any details as the case is now before the courts.

“We are hopeful that this can now help the family of Mr. Bonin begin their journey towards the healing process,” Jang said.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alta. and was remembered by family as a “loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the murder to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

