Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation offences

ICE looking for other possible victims to come forward

A 54-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences.

Stuart Peter Hunt was arrested on Jan. 17th by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit. His home was also searched and a number of electronic devices were seized,

The investigation began with online child pornography crimes but sexual exploitation offences against children were then uncovered.

Several victims, who were known to the accused, were identified and ICE believes there could be more and that offences conceivably could date back over 20 years.

Hunt is not employed in a position of trust or authority and has ties to the communities of Red Deer, Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.

Charges against Hunt include possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The investigation began in Jan. 2017 when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre was notified of a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography. The case was then referred to ICE.

ICE is currently looking to identify other possible victims and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kirt Murray at 403 581 1090 or they can submit information anonymously to cybertip.ca.

More to come.

-Vaughan