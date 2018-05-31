Prince George- Facebook

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group accused of encouraging attacks on 4-year-old Prince George has changed his plea from innocent to guilty.

Husnain Rashid was two weeks into his trial at Woolwich Crown Court when he admitted Thursday to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism.

Judge Andrew Lees then put two further charges on hold.

The trial, which had been scheduled to last six weeks, was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.

The prosecution had argued that Rashid ran a “prolific” Telegram channel named the Lone Mujahid.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow had earlier told a jury that Rashid encouraged attacks on a range of targets, including “Prince George at his first school.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Next story
Red Deer’s PCN Women’s Fun Run raised over $34,000 for The Mustard Seed

Just Posted

Red Deer’s PCN Women’s Fun Run raised over $34,000 for The Mustard Seed

Mustard Seed will provide lunches for the first time to students in summer months

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

WATCH: Cultural Spring Fair a first for St. Joseph High School

School looking to celebrate diversity every May

Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store

Three suspects fled the scene with a large amount of cellphones

Alberta Ministers pleased with new pipeline deal

Ministers of Transportation and Municipal Affairs Brian Mason and Shaye Anderson say it’s a good day

WATCH: ATB Financial Downtown Market returns for Summer 2018

Hundreds flock to Little Gaetz for the yearly tradition

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

Injured person found lying along Hwy #2 by Leduc RCMP

Police investigating it as hit and run, looking for red or maroon Dodge Ram pick-up

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Video: A goose on the loose in a baseball stadium equals chaos

Attempt to remove goose from Detroit Tigers game ends in chaos and hilarious video

Most Read