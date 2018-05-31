Garage sale held to support animals at Central Alberta Humane Society

Sale takes place June 1st to 3rd

Central Alberta’s biggest garage sale is back with the community coming together to donate their household and personal items at the Pidherney Curling Centre to support the Central Alberta Humane Society.

Thanks to the many donations from the community, the arena will be filled with something for everyone from household items to furniture to Christmas decorations and more.

The garage sale takes place June 1st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 2nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also taking place is a raffle and 50/50. Tickets are available at the garage sale.

All of the funds raised will go to support animals in care.

Previous story
Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Just Posted

WATCH: Education minister visits Red Deer schools

David Eggen stopped by Joseph Welsh Elementary and Hunting Hills High School

Red Deer’s PCN Women’s Fun Run raised over $34,000 for The Mustard Seed

Mustard Seed will provide lunches for the first time to students in summer months

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

WATCH: Cultural Spring Fair a first for St. Joseph High School

School looking to celebrate diversity every May

Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store

Three suspects fled the scene with a large amount of cellphones

WATCH: ATB Financial Downtown Market returns for Summer 2018

Hundreds flock to Little Gaetz for the yearly tradition

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

UPDATED RCMP looking for Dodge Ram involved in injury hit and run collision on Hwy#2

UPDATED Police investigating hit and run near airport, looking for red or maroon Dodge Ram pick-up

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Most Read