Garage sale held to support animals at Central Alberta Humane Society

Central Alberta’s biggest garage sale is back with the community coming together to donate their household and personal items at the Pidherney Curling Centre to support the Central Alberta Humane Society.

Thanks to the many donations from the community, the arena will be filled with something for everyone from household items to furniture to Christmas decorations and more.

The garage sale takes place June 1st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 2nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also taking place is a raffle and 50/50. Tickets are available at the garage sale.

All of the funds raised will go to support animals in care.