Alert motorist leads Innisfail RCMP to arrest

On Feb. 15th at approximately 5:55 p.m. Innisfail RCMP received a call of a suspicious vehicle that was stuck in the ditch near the Pine Lake Whispering Pines golf course. A resident in the rural area observed the vehicle and felt it was suspicious and called police to report it. Innisfail RCMP responded and observed a vehicle matching the description given by the resident and confirmed the vehicle as stolen. RCMP attempted to pull it over, however it did not stop. The vehicle continued for some distance and eventually lost control after hitting a tire deflation device and entered the ditch and became stuck.

The vehicle had two occupants, a male and a female who were subsequently arrested without incident. The male driver has been identified as 25-year-old Kyle Zachery Holsi-Rombough of Red Deer. The female passenger has been identified as 22- year-old Emma Louise James of Leduc County.

Holsi-Rombough has been charged with 28 separate charges including but not limited to possessing stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000, possessing a prohibited weapon, improper storage of prohibited weapon, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of weapon while prohibited.

James has been charged with 19 separate charges including but not limited to possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, improper storage of a prohibited weapon, possession of a rifle knowing the serial number had been altered and possession of a weapon while prohibited.