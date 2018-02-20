Innisfail RCMP arrest male found in a locked business

On Feb. 19th at approximately 2 a.m. Innisfail RCMP were alerted to an alarm at the Penhold Fas Gas. RCMP arrived and searched the property not noting any damage and no sign of entry. At approximately 3 a.m. the store manager had arrived to check the business and noted some damage and called police to return. RCMP returned and the store manager unlocked the door, this time damages that were not present during the previous visit to the business were now obvious. While inside the store a lone RCMP member heard noises coming from the ceiling and the building was secured until further members arrived to assist. Members entered the business and located a male inside the business. Estimated damages are well above $5000. The male has been identified as 21-year-old Jordan Bell-Blowers of Lacombe.

Bell-Blowers has been charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence of mischief, mischief exceeding $5,000, possession of break in tools and breach of recognizance.