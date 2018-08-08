AHS has issued a precautionary air quality advisory for Alberta

Air quality expected to be variable due to wildfire smoke

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is issuing a precautionary air quality advisory for the entire province because of these current wildfires.

Residents and visitors to Alberta are advised to be aware of air conditions and take precautions against potential health concerns that can be associated with smoky air conditions.

Although minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in healthy individuals, if smoke conditions become more severe, even healthy individuals may experience temporary irritation of eyes and throat, and possibly shortness of breath.

If you can taste and/or smell smoke in the air:

  • Monitor your symptoms.
  • Minimize physical activity outdoors.
  • Remain indoors with windows, doors and air circulation fans/vents closed.

If you drive to another location, keep windows and vents closed. Run your car fan on re-circulate mode to avoid drawing in outdoor air.

Individuals with respiratory conditions (such as COPD and asthma), and individuals with existing cardiovascular conditions (such as angina, previous heart attack and congestive heart failure), may notice a worsening of symptoms in smoky air conditions. These individuals should monitor for worsening of symptoms and take the precautions routinely recommended by their physicians if a worsening of symptoms occurs.

Individuals experiencing symptoms can also call Health Link 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free at 811, to speak to a registered nurse.

Air quality can and will vary with weather conditions and prevailing winds. Because air quality is expected to be variable, this advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Information about the air quality in many areas of Alberta is updated hourly on the Alberta Environment Air Quality Website: http://airquality.alberta.ca.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than 4 million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

Previous story
Fire ban implemented for Red Deer County

Just Posted

AHS has issued a precautionary air quality advisory for Alberta

Air quality expected to be variable due to wildfire smoke

Fire bans are in effect for Red Deer

Ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions and poor air quality

Blackfalds 7-11 altercation leads to weapons being brandished

RCMP looking for suspect who fled scene

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta region

Mercury expected to hit 37C this Friday

Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Man threatens to shoot Stettler woman, burn down her house

Tells court he would not have carried through with threats

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Most Read