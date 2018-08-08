Fire ban implemented for Red Deer County

Ban implemented due to dry conditions and hotter than average temperatures

Due to the dry conditions and hotter than average temperatures, Red Deer County has implemented a fire ban throughout the entire County.

The County requires that:

 All outdoor fires presently burning within Red Deer County whether set with permission or under permit of the County, be extinguished immediately, and

 The ignition of any outdoor fires within the boundaries of Red Deer County are hereby prohibited. This ban DOES NOT apply to:

 Fires, which are contained within cooking and heating appliances and which are fuelled by fluids, gases or charcoal briquettes.

 Fires contained within industrial facilities for operational purposes.

 Propane fueled fire pits

Red Deer County thanks residents for their cooperation.

-Submitted by Red Deer County

Previous story
Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Fire bans are in effect for Red Deer

Ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions and poor air quality

Blackfalds 7-11 altercation leads to weapons being brandished

RCMP looking for suspect who fled scene

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta region

Mercury expected to hit 37C this Friday

Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

Hitchhiking gone wrong

Blackfalds RCMP investigate assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Man threatens to shoot Stettler woman, burn down her house

Tells court he would not have carried through with threats

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Most Read