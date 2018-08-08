Fire ban implemented for Red Deer County

Due to the dry conditions and hotter than average temperatures, Red Deer County has implemented a fire ban throughout the entire County.
The County requires that:
All outdoor fires presently burning within Red Deer County whether set with permission or under permit of the County, be extinguished immediately, and
The ignition of any outdoor fires within the boundaries of Red Deer County are hereby prohibited. This ban DOES NOT apply to:
Fires, which are contained within cooking and heating appliances and which are fuelled by fluids, gases or charcoal briquettes.
Fires contained within industrial facilities for operational purposes.
Propane fueled fire pits
Red Deer County thanks residents for their cooperation.
-Submitted by Red Deer County