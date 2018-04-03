file photo

2019 Games launches Medal Design Contest

Games is looking to Canadian artists for help in designing the medals

The 2019 Canada Winter Games is looking to Canadian artists for help in designing the medals awarded during the largest multi-sport event for youth in the nation.

“Athletes will remember and cherish the medals they earn at the 2019 Games for the rest of their lives,” said Lyn Radford, board chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with Canadian artists to create a medal design that represents the significance of the athletes’ incredible accomplishments.”

The 2019 Games is looking for artists to submit a short biography and portfolios online through the website. A selection committee will create a shortlist of two artists based on their biography and portfolios. These artists will collaborate with Teck to develop medal concepts and a winner will be chosen by the selection committee.

The winning artist will receive:

  • An honourarium of $1,000
  • An honourary medal set
  • A 2019 Canada Winter Games prize pack

The second place artist will receive:

  • An honourarium of $500
  • A framed certificate including their design

Teck Resources, Canada’s largest diversified resource company and the exclusive metals provider of the Canada Games, is providing the metal for gold, silver and bronze medals that will be awarded at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Contest applications and official rules and information can be found at canadagames.ca/2019/medals. To take part in the Medal Design Contest, applicants must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. Applications close on Friday, April 27, 2018, and the medals will be unveiled in February 2019.

-Submitted by 2019 Canada Winter Games Committee

