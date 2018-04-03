An active shooter has been reported at Youtube headquarters in California. (Twitter)

Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

A woman believed to be the shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the Associated Press.

Several people have been sent to hospital following a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon.

The San Bruno Police Department responded to the incident and took to social media to ask people to stay away from the area.

Footage has emerged from the area, showing armed police canvassing the property. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives’ San Francisco field division has been dispatched to the scene.

Parent company Google posted a statement noting that they are working with the authorities.

YouTube staff said they had been barricaded in a room to keep them safe before being taken outside.

Will Hudson said his friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter.

“I think there might be a shooter in my building,” read one text. “The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter.”

Hudson said his friend has made it safely back to San Francisco and is in contact with his family. Hudson said he’s become accustomed to hearing about such violence but has never been so close to it before.

“It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That’s really the strangeness of it,” he said.

Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned.

– with files from The Associated Press

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2019 Games launches Medal Design Contest

Just Posted

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP have located the truck involved in last month’s fatal hit and run

Investigation remains ongoing

2019 Games launches Medal Design Contest

Games is looking to Canadian artists for help in designing the medals

Generals looking for another Allan Cup

Lacombe plays their first game in Rosetown on Tuesday, April 10th.

Rebels clean out lockers after season of ups and downs

Rebels went from last in WHL to a playoff series against Lethbridge

Rebels clean out lockers after season of ups and down

Rebels went from last in WHL to a playoff series against Lethbridge

Rebels clean out lockers after season of ups and downs

Rebels went from last in WHL to a playoff series against Lethbridge

Calmar suspect gets angry at stolen, snowbound truck

Male arrested in theft of truck in Calmar after hitting it with board

Shooter believed dead, several injured in Youtube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

One suspect charged after alleged arson in Leduc Hospital

RCMP investigating after fire found in washroom; one woman charged

Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security, Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests on how this might work.

53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

Seal hunters call for cull in Atlantic Canada

Authorities estimate there are about 7.4 million Northwest Atlantic harp seals that are eating up fragile stocks of caplin and northern cod

AACS on schedule for May opening

There is still work to be done on the service before opening, according to Susan Samson

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between Trump and Putin.

Most Read