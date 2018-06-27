SPONSORS - Six sponsors of the nation’s largest multi-sport and cultural event for youth in nation - the 2019 Canada Winter Games - were announced June 26th in Red Deer. Photo submitted

2019 Canada Games welcome latest sponsors

Six sponsors announced June 26th in Red Deer

Six sponsors of the nation’s largest multi-sport and cultural event for youth in nation – the 2019 Canada Winter Games – were announced June 26th.

“Today, we welcomed six organizations that all have deep Albertan roots and align in our vision to deliver a life-shaping Games experience,” said Lyn Radford, board chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society. “Thank you to Finning Canada, Parkland Fuel Corporation, Q2 Artificial Lift Services, Red Deer Orthodontics, Stantec and Woody’s RV World for your contributions to the 2019 Games. An event the scope and scale of the 2019 Canada Winter Games is simply not possible without the support from corporate sponsors.”

Finning Canada joins the 2019 Games as a Gold Sponsor and the presenting sponsor of boxing and judo.

“Throughout our 85-year history, we’ve been proud supporters of communities across Western Canada,” said Juan Carlos Villegas, president, Finning Canada and COO, Finning International. “That’s why we are honoured to sponsor the 2019 Canada Winter Games and be part of the spirit, camaraderie and lasting legacy the Games will have on the city of Red Deer and the province of Alberta.”

As the presenting sponsor of the Fuelling the Games program, Parkland Fuel Corporation also joins as a Gold Sponsor of the 2019 Games.

“Parkland Fuel Corporation is pleased to be a Gold Level Sponsor of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer,” stated Bob Espey, president and chief executive officer of Parkland Fuel Corporation.

“Our longstanding relationship and support for the community of Red Deer dates back 50 years and we are very proud to be part of these Games in this great city. We are excited to have our FasGas Plus and On the Run brands ‘Fuelling the Games’ and wish all the participating athletes best of luck at next year’s Canada Winter Games.”

Q2 Artificial Lift Services is a proud Bronze Sponsor of the 2019 Games.

“Q2 Artificial Lift Services is proud to be able to play a small part by being a sponsor in such a big event. Thank you to everyone who has worked hard to secure the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer. We are proud of all the athletes who will be attending and admire the dedication and determination it has taken to get here. Whether you stand on a podium or not during this event, you should all be proud of how far you’ve come. Never give up!” exclaimed Doug Quinn, president and CEO, Q2 Artificial Lift Services.

Red Deer Orthodontics joins the 2019 Games sponsor roster at the Bronze Sponsor level as the presenting sponsor of a ticketing program.

“It is my pleasure to be a sponsor of the 2019 Canada Winter Games. From the start, our mission has been to contribute back to our Central Alberta community focusing on initiatives that involves our children and youth. The goal for the winter games was to reach as many children as possible and ensure they had the opportunity to attend the Games live and experience sports. I feel sports and physical activity at a young age helps develop discipline, great work ethic, teamwork, and develops neuromuscular development. We are so fortunate to be the hosts of the 2019 Canada Winter Games and plan to make it the most successful games thus far,” said Dr. Cheba, owner of Red Deer Orthodontics.

Stantec is the presenting sponsor of festival fireworks and a Bronze Sponsor of the Games.

“Stantec is proud to partner with the 2019 Canada Winter Games,” said Stantec executive vice president Russ Wlad. “Our company is dedicated to supporting the communities we serve. Stantec has committed to not only be a sponsor of the Games and celebration plaza, but we’ve played a large role in designing the facility that will enhance sport at Red Deer College and throughout central Alberta for years to come, the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.”

The presenting sponsor of the festival family zone, Woody’s RV World also joins the the Games sponsor roster as a Bronze Sponsor.

“It’s about excelling, effort, enjoyment and all about family and community support – things we stand behind as well. We are proud to be a part of the Games,” noted Woody Paylor, founder of Woody’s RV World.

-Submitted by the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society

