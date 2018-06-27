Red Deer RCMP arrest 15 in drug trafficking sweep

RCMP took large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine off the streets

The Red Deer RCMP drug section have charged 15 people with 69 offences including 38 drug trafficking offences after an investigation last month culminated in multiple arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine from multiple suspects.

The coordinated drug sweep took place between April 30th and May 15th, and resulted in Red Deer RCMP taking significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine off the streets and out of the hands of alleged drug traffickers.

Stephen Dwayne Gibbon, 39, faces the charges of four counts for trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl), possession of GHB, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Ashley Justine Durette, 26, faces the charge of two counts of charges for trafficking (cocaine), possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

Jordan Daniel Ewing, 33, faces the charges of five counts for trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl), two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Karri Lynn Lukens, 31, faces the charges of three counts for trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl) and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Brent Lee Hollinger, 35, faces the charges of three counts for trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl) and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Darcy Johner, 58, faces the charges of two counts for trafficking (cocaine) and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Cory Neitz, 45, faces the charges of three counts for trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime.

Michael James Munro, 35, faces the charges of three counts for trafficking (cocaine) and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Chantel Mary Christopher, 20, faces the charge of two counts of trafficking (cocaine).

Clarke Kent Berdahl, 46, faces the charge of four counts for trafficking (methamphetamine, fentanyl) and possession of fentanyl.

Dana Gene Austin, 36, faces the charge of two counts for trafficking (methamphetamine) and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Cassandra Dawn Reimer, 28, faces the charge of three counts for trafficking (methamphetamine, heroin) and possession of heroin.

Kenton James Wood, 24, faces the charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and failure to comply with recognizance conditions.

Brandon Terrence Regush, 27, faces the charges of three counts for trafficking (cocaine) and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Christopher Gerald McMurray, 32, faces the charges for trafficking ephedrine hydrochloride and possession of property obtained by crime. A warrant in the first instance has been issued for his arrest.

“Reductions in drugs and property crimes are a priority in the Red Deer RCMP annual policing plan, and we use an intelligence-driven model to target and disrupt the drug trade in the community,” said Sgt. Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP. “The drug trade feeds property crime and violent crime and compounds existing social issues, and the impact of these 15 trafficking arrests will be felt. Our goal is to reduce crime by addressing the root causes.”