The Bank of Canada is seen in Ottawa on May 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

After waiting for half a year, Stephen Poloz appears ready to get back on his rate-hiking path this week.

Recent signals from the Bank of Canada governor, combined with strong economic data, have experts widely predicting Poloz will raise his trend-setting rate Wednesday from its current level of 1.25 per cent.

Citing a cautious, data-dependent approach, Poloz hasn’t touched the rate since he increased it in January, a move that followed increases last year in September and July.

Another rate increase this week would come with Canada facing a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and the threat of more duties on the economically critical automotive sector.

But TD chief economist Beata Caranci says she expects Poloz to work with the data he has in front of him and many analysts point to healthy numbers of late — including the Bank of Canada’s own survey on business sentiment, jobs numbers and growth in wages.

Caranci says if the trade dispute deteriorates further she believes hiking the interest rate now would give Poloz more flexibility to possibly lower it down the road, if necessary.

While expectations are high that Poloz will raise the rate this week, some experts predict the ongoing trade uncertainty will be enough to keep Poloz on hold for a little longer.

The National Bank of Canada wrote in a recent note that trade developments since the central bank’s last meeting, including stalled NAFTA talks and a possible trade war between the U.S. and China, will be enough to give Poloz pause.

In making the call, the National Bank acknowledged that it’s an outlier in a market that widely sees the right conditions for another increase.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline
Next story
A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

Just Posted

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

WATCH: KartSTART revs into Red Deer

Go-kart event teaches kids about safe driving skills

Bucs’ manhandle St. Albert to take second in AFL

56-8 win puts Bucs’ right behind Ft. Mac in AFL standings

Bard on Bower gears up for exciting summer season

Celebrate William Shakespeare with a festive ’Mardi Gras’ theme

UPDATE/WATCH: Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Red Deer investigation

A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Wetaskiwin RCMP nab alleged Canada Day drunk driver

Wetaskiwin RCMP locate and arrest impaired driver who allegedly fled police

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

PHOTOS: Benalto’s 101st annual Fair and Stampede

Photos from Benalto’s rodeo performance

Hamstring injury ends season for Andre De Grasse

Sprinter suffered injury while competing last weekend at Canadian track and field championships

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Most Read