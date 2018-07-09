An A&W Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Monday, July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Canadians can sample the Beyond Meat veggie burger made to look and taste like beef at A&W restaurants starting today.

The burger chain partnered with California-based Beyond Meat to create a plant-based burger that it is now serving at its more than 925 restaurants across Canada.

The company, whose investors include Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio, makes its Beyond Meat burger with beets to mimic beef’s red colouring, and coconut oil and potato starch to give it a similar juiciness and chew.

A&W says it is the first national burger chain to bring the plant-based burger to Canadian customers and Beyond Meat’s largest restaurant partner.

Beyond Meat sells its plant-based burgers, sausages, and chicken strips at thousands of American retailers and the company says its products are served at over 11,000 restaurants and other food service outlets mostly in the U.S.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada could raise interest rates this week

Just Posted

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

WATCH: KartSTART revs into Red Deer

Go-kart event teaches kids about safe driving skills

Bucs’ manhandle St. Albert to take second in AFL

56-8 win puts Bucs’ right behind Ft. Mac in AFL standings

Bard on Bower gears up for exciting summer season

Celebrate William Shakespeare with a festive ’Mardi Gras’ theme

UPDATE/WATCH: Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Red Deer investigation

A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Wetaskiwin RCMP nab alleged Canada Day drunk driver

Wetaskiwin RCMP locate and arrest impaired driver who allegedly fled police

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

PHOTOS: Benalto’s 101st annual Fair and Stampede

Photos from Benalto’s rodeo performance

Hamstring injury ends season for Andre De Grasse

Sprinter suffered injury while competing last weekend at Canadian track and field championships

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Most Read