Three face charges after RCMP seize drugs, guns, cash in biggest drug bust in Red Deer history

Red Deer Police have charged three people with 50 criminal charges after executing five search warrants in Red Deer, Airdrie, Calgary, Rockie View County. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer RCMP have charged three people with 50 criminal charges after executing five search warrants in Red Deer, Airdrie, Calgary and Rockie View County.

Inspector Dean LaGrange of the Red Deer RCMP called it one of the most significant drugs seizures seen in Red Deer at a press conference Thursday morning.

“It was the direct result of a coordinated effort across several partner agencies, and great teamwork and determination among our members. It also serves as an important reminder to traffickers that there are consequences to trafficking drugs in this province — our members are skilled investigators trained in the detention of drug trafficking and you will be caught.”

In total, Red Deer police seized 1.67 kg of cocaine, 1.26 kg of fentanyl, 1.44 kg of ketamine, 2.61 kg of methamphetamine, 3.5 kg of cannabis, 261 grams of magic mushrooms, 22 grams of heroin and six litres of hydroxybutyric acid from a residence in the City.

More than 200 other controlled substances in the form of tablets, such as fentanyl, oxycodone and diazepam were seized.

In addition, the police also seized nine firearms and ammunition and more than $61,000 in Canadian currency.

Steve Tuan Minh Do of Calgary faces 40 charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Do, 42, was released from custody after a judicial hearing and will appear in Calgary Provincial Court on April 3rd.

Beau Charles Burles, 32, of Edmonton is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Hayley Van Dellen, 32, of Edmonton faces possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Burles and Van Dellen were released after a judicial hearing and are appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court today.

Mayor Tara Veer also spoke at the press conference. She praised the work of local police, saying the seizure means a significant amount of illegal substances are off the streets.