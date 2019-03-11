Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to identify person of interest

Eight cell phones stolen from a retail store in south Red Deer in August 2018

photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance to help identify a person associated with an incident where eight cell phones were stolen from a retail store in south Red Deer in August 2018, and someone else’s identification was used.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Most Read