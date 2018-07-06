Stettler woman wins dream home

Updated: July 6 12:45 p.m.

A Stettler woman, a mother of five and grandmother of 11, has won the Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home worth $874,895.

I’m just ecstatic,” said Debbie Greiner from Stettler.

Grenier was picking up her mail July 6 when she got the call that she had won.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I told my husband and he said ‘are you sure, are you lying to me, did you even buy a ticket,’” said Greiner.

Debbie and her husband Miles aren’t sure yet what they will do with the house they won.

“I need a few days to let it sink in,” she said.

Greiner said this will help them financially. She works in housekeeping at the Stettler Hospital and her husband was working in the oilfield doing maintenance until he lost his job.

“We have been struggling for quite a few years, just getting by, this will help us,” she said.

Greiner has told all five of her children she won.

“They are all pretty shocked too,” she said, adding some asked her ‘are you sure this is true?’

