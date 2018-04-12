Second degree murder charge in Stettler death

RCMP have charged a 51-year-old Stettler man in relation to the death

One of the four people arrested during the RCMP stop of this stolen Ford F-150 was taken to hospital but RCMP didn’t release details. The Ford was part of a suspicious death investigation in which a Stettler man has been charged with second degree murder. File photo

Stettler RCMP have charged a 51-year-old Stettler resident, John Roland Savage, with second degree murder.

The investigation was started April 6 when RCMP found a man, now identified as 70-year-old James Hulkovich, in the home deceased, which was said to be suspicious. At that time the major crimes unit took control of the investigation.

“An autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on April 10. It was determined that the manner of death was homicide,” say police.

Police had originally arrested and placed Savage under watch at the Stettler Hospital by hospital security, but it appears he fled the hospital later that afternoon.

On April 7, RCMP put out a call looking for a Ford F-150, which was located in the evening near Wetaskiwin.

“A traffic stop was conducted and four people were arrested roadside,” say RCMP. “One of the males arrested in the truck was transported to an Edmonton Hospital where he received medical assistance. Three other subjects were released with no charges.”

Police did not clarify why one of the passenger was injured.

“A judicial interim release hearing has been held and he is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on April 26,” say police.

“Details in relation to the nature of the homicide and the investigation by MCU will not be released as that information is before the courts.”