photo submitted by Red Deer Public Library

Red Deer Public Library received $50,000 for elevator upgrades

Earl Dreeshen attends library for announcement

The City of Red Deer Library Board is pleased to announce they will receive a $50,000 Government of Canada Enabling Accessibility Grant for necessary upgrades to the elevator at the downtown branch.

The City of Red Deer approved funding for the major portion of the cost of this project during the 2018 budget.

Red Deer – Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen will be at the downtown branch April 11th at 1:30 p.m. to officially announce RDPL as the recipient of the funds which will help to replace and upgrade electrical, data and mechanical parts of the elevator.

“We’re grateful both our federal and municipal governments understand that everyone needs access to library resources,” said RDPL CEO Shelley Ross. “With all four levels of your downtown library branch in heavy use more than 350 days a year, a reliable elevator is a necessity.”

The $150,000 project will start November 2018 and Otis, the chosen contractor, predicts the elevator system will be out of operation for approximately two and a half weeks.

– Submitted by the Red Deer Public Library

