Man missing from Ponoka Centennial Centre

Ponoka RCMP are looking for Jessie Aaron Ashton, 34, who was reported missing from the Ponoka Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury on April 4. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP ask the public’s help in locating a man who went missing April 4.

Police say Jessie Aaron Ashton, 34, was reported missing from the Ponoka Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury and they are concerned for his safety. Investigators ask the public if they know of Ashton’s whereabouts.

He is described as Caucasian at five feet, nine inches tall weighing about 163 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair with a short beard and moustache.

Please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local police detachment if anyone knows where he is. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.