Jackknifed semi near Innisfail

This highway camera image near the Morningside exit of Highway 2 shows the road conditions just before 1 p.m. on Monday. As the snow came down, certain areas were reported as partly snow covered and a semi was reported jackknifed by Innisfail’s Antler Hill. 511 Alberta photo

With Monday’s snowfall warning for much of the western side of the province, other areas received some snowfall of their own.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning didn’t include the Ponoka area but the snow came anyways and by 1 p.m. area highways were partly snow covered.

And by Innisfail, at about 12:35 p.m. a jackknifed semi caused problems for northbound motorists. Coupled with some freeing rain in the morning, it’s believed the roads were fairly slick by Antler Hill.

Motorists were told to expect delays in that area.

The snowfall is expected to fall into the evening.