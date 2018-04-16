This highway camera image near the Morningside exit of Highway 2 shows the road conditions just before 1 p.m. on Monday. As the snow came down, certain areas were reported as partly snow covered and a semi was reported jackknifed by Innisfail’s Antler Hill. 511 Alberta photo

Jackknifed semi near Innisfail

Monday’s snowfall covered central Alberta highway roads

With Monday’s snowfall warning for much of the western side of the province, other areas received some snowfall of their own.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning didn’t include the Ponoka area but the snow came anyways and by 1 p.m. area highways were partly snow covered.

And by Innisfail, at about 12:35 p.m. a jackknifed semi caused problems for northbound motorists. Coupled with some freeing rain in the morning, it’s believed the roads were fairly slick by Antler Hill.

Motorists were told to expect delays in that area.

The snowfall is expected to fall into the evening.

Previous story
Changing self-defence laws not an easy process

Just Posted

Lacombe comes up just short in 2018 Allan Cup final

Loss in the finals a ‘tough’ one to swallow for Generals.

United Robotics of Lacombe founder wins Woody Flowers Award

Award recognizes Warren Kreway for his work in mentoring young people

Penhold fire crews respond to vehicle accident

Driver suffered minor injuries

Alberta set to update emergency management rules

Legislative amendments to address concerns raised in follow up to recent Alberta disasters

Performing and teaching enrich life of local violinist

Qian Yin educated in Shanghai, London and the U.S.

WATCH: Duane Daines and Natalie Brooks win the night at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off

Event saw hundreds come out for a good cause

Jackknifed semi near Innisfail

Monday’s snowfall covered central Alberta highway roads

Changing self-defence laws not an easy process

MP Blaine Calkins working on rural crime issues, says there’s many facets to taking on rural crime

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Stephen Wack, a 21-year old defenceman with the Humboldt Broncos, was killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi truck

Ice and rain knocks out power to thousands in Ontario, Quebec

Tens of thousands of people across southern and central Ontario remained without power Monday morning as the province’s massive ice storm transitioned to drenching rain

Most Read