Blackfalds RCMP snowmobile accident on Gull Lake

No injuries after protruding pipe launches driver over 30 ft.

A man is lucky to escape unharmed after a pipe protruding from Gull Lake launched him 30 feet off his snowmobile.

On March 11th, 2019 Blackfalds RCMP received a complaint of a hazard on Gull Lake.

The complainant reported that her son was snowmobiling on Gull Lake west of Township Road 412. At one point the snowmobile hit something hard. The driver was thrown off the machine and landed 30 feet away. The machine’s bottom part was wrecked and the track ripped off. Luckily the speeds weren’t too high and the driver walked away with no injuries.

The driver tracked back and observed a two foot long, three inch in diameter, pipe protruding out of the ice. The pipe was originally covered with snow and impossible to see. The pipe is suspected to be a boat anchor/mooring location.

The part of the pipe that was protruding out of the ice was broken off.

Further removal is necessary once the ice melts to prevent any injury or property damage to pleasure craft users. Investigators are asking anyone who uses pleasure crafts during summer time and mooring or anchoring them, to remove the anchors out of the water for the winter. The driver of the snowmobile was very lucky to walk away from the incident unharmed. This incident could have ended with serious injuries and or death.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Board game 'Kajillionaire' offers a fun way to learn about fraud
Students played a large role in design and construction of new $18 million Westpark Middle School

Students played a large role in design and construction of new $18 million Westpark Middle School

New school is set up as a teaching tool allowing students to learn how the building operates

Board game 'Kajillionaire' offers a fun way to learn about fraud

March is Fraud Prevention Month

Women's March participant speaks out about alleged rude comment made by Yellow Vest protester

Amber Maetche says 'rope 'em and grope 'em' comment is not okay by today's standards

Red Deer College students learn how boxing can help improve the lifestyle of those with Parkinson's

Boxing gym helping to reverse, reduce and delay the symptoms of serious nervous system disorder

Agencies come together to host 'Community – The Power of One'

The annual event runs March 23rd at the Welikoklad Event Centre

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Two men facing 27 charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP stop vehicles

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two suspects in two separate stolen vehicles

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire is out of commission

Alberta First Nation votes to accept $150M settlement over mismanaged cattle

Ottawa accepted the claim in 2011, negotiations began in 2013 and an agreement was reached last year

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada's position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

